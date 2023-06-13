Cannell Capital LLC Makes New $13.35 Million Investment in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,465,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,353,000. WideOpenWest comprises 2.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.67% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,460. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

