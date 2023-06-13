Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 29,746 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.08% of Perma-Pipe International worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPIH. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPIH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

