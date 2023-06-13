Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Insider Sells $710,000.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cano Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60.

Cano Health Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 4,850,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $696.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on CANO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cano Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.