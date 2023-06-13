Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289,730 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive accounts for 1.4% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 741,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $28,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,947. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,772.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,704.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,122 shares of company stock valued at $632,041. 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

