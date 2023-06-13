Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.79.

CAH opened at $87.19 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

