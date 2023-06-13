Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Acquires $50,027.56 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBDGet Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.