Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Acquires $50,027.56 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) CEO Aren C. Leekong bought 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

