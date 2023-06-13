CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.17. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares in the company, valued at $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Barnes acquired 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,179 shares of company stock worth $1,620,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CarParts.com by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

