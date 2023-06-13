Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

