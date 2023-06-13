Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Sells $413,862.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $135.56. 697,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

