Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CPYYY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.
