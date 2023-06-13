Chain Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market cap of $23.35 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,107,278,128 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

