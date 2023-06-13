Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

