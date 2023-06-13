Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Further Reading

