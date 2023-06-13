Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.