Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,284,000 after acquiring an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,958,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,153,000 after acquiring an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

