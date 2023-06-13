Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $990.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

