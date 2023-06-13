Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

