Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,522 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.