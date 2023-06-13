ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Buys $11,830.00 in Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,962.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 73,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 469,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChromaDex Company Profile

CDXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.