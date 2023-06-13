ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.77 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.