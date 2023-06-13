ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
ChromaDex Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.77 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
