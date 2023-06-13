Citigroup Initiates Coverage on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,054. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

