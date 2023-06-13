Citigroup Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.42.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 182,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

