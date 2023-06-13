Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Citizens Stock Up 0.1 %

CIZN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Citizens has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

About Citizens

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

