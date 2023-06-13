CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Research analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOD. B. Riley started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

MOD opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

