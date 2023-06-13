Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clarkson Trading Up 3.8 %

CKNHF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750. Clarkson has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

