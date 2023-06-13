ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,662.45 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,238,003 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EMO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 22,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,723. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.