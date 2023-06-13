Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $7.93.

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,500 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

