Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 1.02% of Coastal Financial worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Coastal Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Stock Performance

CCB stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Coastal Financial



Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.



