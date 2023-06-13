Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.65 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

