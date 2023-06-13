Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 903.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

