Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. HSBC cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.4 %

MGDDY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,318. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

