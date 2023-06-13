Comparing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 6 9 0 2.60

Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $26.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 4.02 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -25.18

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

