Comparing Trans-Lux (TNLX) & Its Competitors

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trans-Lux to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -146.04% -9.15% -13.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trans-Lux and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 62 174 455 14 2.60

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Trans-Lux’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s competitors have a beta of 0.18, indicating that their average stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.65 billion $153.05 million 33.30

Trans-Lux’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trans-Lux competitors beat Trans-Lux on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.