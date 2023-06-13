CONMED Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

CONMED stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CL King began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel S. Jonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $6,033,713. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

