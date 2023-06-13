ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

