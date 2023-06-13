Contrasting Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Street Capital and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Street Capital and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.36 $223.00 million $9.34 3.34

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Green Street Capital and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Summary

Bread Financial beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. engages in the provision of sustainability investing. It looks for tech companies with leaders that offer solutions to improve the productive use of natural resources and reduce or eliminate negative ecological impact. The company was founded on January 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

