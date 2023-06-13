Contrasting Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Popular pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $3.36 billion 1.32 $1.10 billion $14.25 4.32 Cambridge Bancorp $187.96 million 2.45 $52.91 million $7.03 8.35

This table compares Popular and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Popular and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cambridge Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 29.29% 25.51% 1.51% Cambridge Bancorp 23.62% 11.58% 1.05%

Volatility & Risk

Popular has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Popular beats Cambridge Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

