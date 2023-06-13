CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Price Performance
CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
