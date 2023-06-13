Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.89.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
