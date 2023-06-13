Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

