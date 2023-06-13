Cota Capital Management LLC Has $35.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cota Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 19.0% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $35,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,073,743 shares of company stock worth $937,072,354. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.84, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

