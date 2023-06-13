Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517. Covestro has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Covestro had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

