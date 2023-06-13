Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 3.9 %

CIK opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.