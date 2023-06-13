Creditcoin One Day Volume Hits $15.37 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $53.06 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007083 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

