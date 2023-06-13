Critical Analysis: Matson (NYSE:MATX) & Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF)

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matson and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $3.88 billion 0.69 $1.06 billion $19.42 3.87 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S N/A N/A N/A C($3.17) -16.47

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

83.6% of Matson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Matson and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 3 0 0 2.00 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Matson presently has a consensus target price of $73.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Matson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 19.54% 33.72% 17.67% Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Matson beats Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties. The Freight Services & Trading segment engages in the transportation of bulk commodities, such as grain, coal, iron ore, and sugar; and fuel oil and refined oil products, as well as charters vessels from third parties or from Assets & Logistics at market rates. The company operates 329 dry cargo vessels; and 128 product tanker vessels. Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

