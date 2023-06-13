Critical Comparison: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Galp Energia, SGPS and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 1 0 2.25 Repsol 1 5 3 0 2.22

Dividends

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus target price of $12.97, suggesting a potential upside of 125.12%. Repsol has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Repsol.

Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Repsol pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Repsol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.47 $4.73 million N/A N/A Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $2.99 4.86

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99%

Summary

Repsol beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.