Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.84. 743,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 500,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The firm has a market cap of C$400.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 36.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.29.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

