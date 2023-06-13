Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $6.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.