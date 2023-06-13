Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,057,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

