CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,497 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,137 shares of company stock worth $956,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,815. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.06%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

