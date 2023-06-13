CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.39

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

CyberAgent Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

